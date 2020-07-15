Lubbock teen assaulted on her way to work

LUBBOCK, Texas — 18-year-old, Mikayla Parrish, was assaulted in broad daylight while crossing Indiana Avenue to her job at Orlando’s. The entire incident was recorded on a nearby surveillance camera.

“The man was waving me down, acting like he needed help, so I stopped.” Parrish said. “I didn’t think anything other than what can I do to help, and didn’t really understand how I was in danger until it happened.”

The man pulled Parrish into an unwelcome embrace and attempted to kiss her cheek and lips. When she started to resist, pushing out of his arms, the man threw her to the ground.

“I went down hard, and the only thing that was going through my mind was I was going to be kidnapped or worse,” Parrish said.

Parrish was able to get away, running into Orlando’s to call police. LPD is investigating the incident, but so far no arrests have been made. Parrish’s family said the man caught on surveillance is looking at two different charges of bodily assault.

“I used to be so out-going and friendly, and this experience has really changed how I view the world,” Parrish said. “You never know who is around you, and while I consider myself a survivor, this could have ended very differently.”