Lubbock teen creates impact through chalk art

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock teen is creating art that is sparking interest throughout the Hub City.

Fifteen-year-old Jordan Simmons started drawing with chalk at the beginning of the pandemic after his mother was told she would be working from home.

“My kids were just wrestling and being really noisy and I decided to buy some chalk,” said his mother, Natossiah Hudspeth.

Hudspeth said her son started by drawing Scooby Doo. She posted it on Facebook and said it garnered a lot of attention. Since then, she said his art has been in demand.

“He’s done a lot of acrylic paintings for first responders and for nurses who are actually in New York, and he’s done a lot of sidewalk paintings for a lot of doctors and nurses, just for a lot of people out in the community,” she said.

Simmons said that since the pandemic started, he has created more than 100 pieces of art, something he never expected to happen.

“I’ve done art for a long time. It’s just I haven’t really shown anyone, done it publicly really,” he said. “I’ve just been doing it on my sketchbook and going about my day.”

A lot of the artwork he has created depicts first responders as superheroes. Simmons said they deserve the respect.

“I felt like we are going through a tough time right now and I feel like they were some of the people who have been working the hardest and putting us together to make us go all the way back to normal,” he said.

Simmons said he hopes to inspire people to follow their dreams through his artwork.

“There’s really no age limit to being good because you can do anything you put your mind to,” he said.