LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old was seriously hurt following a single-vehicle crash in South Lubbock near the 11800 block of Quaker Avenue on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to LPD, officers were called to the area at 11:44 p.m.

Lubbock Police said it appeared the victim was traveling through a parking lot with other juveniles on top of an SUV. The teen fell off the SUV and was struck.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center.