LUBBOCK, Texas — Jamez Sanchez, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the 2021 shooting death of 69-year-old Willard Justice, Jr. He was sentenced to 30 years on Tuesday.

Police were called at 11:54 p.m. on May 9 for shots fired in the 2800 block of North Quaker Avenue. Shots were fired at several homes, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. At the time, officers did not find anyone who claimed to be injured, court records said.

Authorities were called back to the area for a welfare check the next day and found Justice in his bedroom with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Image of Willard Justice Jr. from family.



EverythingLubbock.com previously reported a witness told investigators Sanchez and Leo Contreras, 22, planned to “shoot at a house where the boyfriend of Willard’s granddaughter had been staying.” According to court documents, the shooting was planned over a “feud.”

Police were able to match the shell casings at the scene of the shooting to the gun found in Contreras’s SUV, according to court records.

Images of Sanchez and Contreras provided by the Lubbock Co. Detention Center

A photojournalist in the courtroom said there was a deadly weapon finding in the case, specifically a gun. That means Sanchez must serve at least half the sentence before he can request parole.

The status of Contreras’s case was not immediately available. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.