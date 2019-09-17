Lubbock teen honors Odessa shooting victims through song dedicated to them.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock teen is helping families of the Odessa shooting through music, dedicating a song to the seven victims of the mass shooting that took their lives. 17 year-old, Samantha Kelly, said she wasn’t in Odessa when the shooting happened, but said it still affected her.

“This is West Texas, where everyone knows someone, so of course it’s going to impact us,” Kelly said. “With me though, I write down everything that I feel and want to say in my music, and that’s how the song started.”

A two-minute YouTube video was uploaded showing Kelly rapping about gun violence, the victims, and a call for change. Kelly said despite not knowing any of the victims personally, she knows some of her classmates did including the youngest victim, 15 year-old Leilah Hernandez.

“She was on the basketball team, people knew her here,” Kelly said.”When I made this I really wanted her mom to see it, because I thought that she would be touched by it, and I really hope she was.”

Kelly’s video is making it’s rounds on social media and can be viewed HERE.