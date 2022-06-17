WOLFFORTH, Texas — The Wolfforth Police Department provided an update on a pedestrian crash in the 700 block of Highway 62/82 that left one person dead late Thursday night.

Police said Corey James Berry, 17, of Lubbock, tried to cross the highway when he was struck by a car. The driver did not see Berry crossing until it was “too late,” according to police.

Berry was pronounced dead on scene. Police said the driver had minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

The crash was still under investigation, according to police.