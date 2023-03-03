LUBBOCK, Texas — Luis Munoz, 24, was sentenced to 99 years in prison on Friday for a 2020 aggravated robbery that left a teenager paralyzed after he was shot in the neck.

Prosecutor Cassie Nesbitt said during closing arguments on Thursday that Munoz was the one who pulled the trigger in the shooting in the parking lot of Drug Emporium. Nesbitt said the victim, Aaron Assiter, was shot over THC cartridges just days after he turned 18.

Defense attorney Marvin Williams said during closing arguments that Munoz had “issues” in the past. Williams said Munoz only got past the 8th grade and wasn’t the “sharpest person in the world.” However, the jury didn’t buy it and returned with a guilty verdict after less than an hour.