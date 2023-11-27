LUBBOCK, Texas — Eighteen-year-old Brenham Crouch has been motorsport racing in Lubbock since he was a kid, and now he is preparing to travel to New Zealand for three months of races.

Brenham spoke with EverythingLubbock.com on Sunday while he was on a layover in California before his 13-hour flight to Christchurch, New Zealand. Brenham said he was introduced to racing by his father and grandfather when he was seven.

According to Brehman, his dad is a former racer with a history of racing all over the Southwestern United States.

“When I was old enough, he got me [a] go-kart [and] I kind of moved through the ranks from there,” Brenham said.

The 18-year-old pro racer said he would be “bouncing around and all over” but would spend the majority of his time on the South Island.

Brenham said he’ll be in New Zealand from December to mid-February.

Over the last 11 years, Brenham has worked his way up the ranks and become a professional racer. In addition to his upcoming trip to New Zealand, he was the cover star for NZ Dirt Racing Magazine.

Brenham said his goals for the future are to continue racing and take over his father’s racing company after graduation from college.

“I want to take off in racing … make a career out of that,” Brenham said. “I plan on taking on my dad’s business and going to school and … having the resources I need to do that for him.”

If you or someone you know would like to support Brenham by purchasing his merch, click here.