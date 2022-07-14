LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock student is asking for the public’s help to raise enough money to attend a summer program at Yale University.

Mia Troncoso Romo, 17, is a junior at Frenship High School and was accepted into the “Training New Generation Z Entrepreneurs” at Yale University.

She has raised a total of $5,000 with the help of her family and friends and is attempting to raise the remaining $2,600 before she leaves on Sunday, July 17.

“It’s basically teens learning about business,” said Mia Troncoso. [We’re] also creating a project and presenting the project to real-life investors in New York.”

The winner also receives a scholarship to a university of their choosing.

Mia Troncoso’s project is a nonprofit to help undocumented immigrants and victims of human trafficking.

Image of family members Mia Troncoso left behind in Panama

“A lot of immigrants from Latin America have been trying to come to the [Unites States] illegally; they don’t have the right information,” said Mia Troconso

Mia, an immigrant herself, was born in Panama City, Panama, and later moved to Colombia with her family. Her family fled Colombia when she was 13 after an assassination attempt was placed on Mia Troscano’s father, Gustavo Troncoso.

He told EverythingLubbock.com that the move to the United States wasn’t planned. It was something that needed to be done to protect him and his family.

“That was a difficult decision to make, but we had the proper information we needed to make that decision,” Gustavo Troncoso said. “Out of 1.5 million that come to the border with Mexico, 1.3 have failed [many of whom] have died.”

Mia says the biggest misconception people have about undocumented immigrants is they are invading the “American” way of life.

“What most people don’t know is that they want to be in their country, but they can’t,” said Mia Troncoso. “In some Latin American countries especially in Central America there is a lot of poverty and there are a lot of people who can’t even survive”

Mia will spend a week at Yale and is set to return on Sunday, July 24. Mia Troncoso is still accepting donations through Cash App and Venmo. Her Cash App handle is $MiaTroncoso and her Venmo handle is @GustavoTroncoso.