Lubbock teen sentenced to 15 years after committing aggravated robbery

(Photo of Dornnell Moore from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was charged with aggravated robbery.

Dornnell Moore Jr., 19, committed theft of property August 20, 2019, according to his arrest warrant.

Moore used a gun to rob Mark Pigg, now age 31, according to the warrant. Moore hit Pigg on the mouth with the gun.

Moore previously made local news before. Police said he was involved in the shooting of a police canine. Moore, age 17 at the time, was not the shooter but was one of five suspects involved in the situation, police said at the time.

Moore has 681 days of credit for time already spent in jail.