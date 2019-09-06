Lubbock teen sentenced to 40 years for robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock teen was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for aggravated assault, according to court records.

Ruben Arguijo, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was arrested on October 8, 2018 after an attempted robbery resulted in one man being shot. Arguijo was with two others, including one juvenile, according to a police report.

A man, Jeffrey James, said he saw the three on his security cameras and went outside after calling 911. James confronted the three and began arguing, according to the police report.

At one point during the confrontation, James was shot and the three, including Arguijo, tried to get away but were caught sometime later.