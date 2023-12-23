LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old showed up at University Medical Center on Friday with serious injuries after suffering from an “unintentional self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said it was called to UMC at around 12:45 p.m. after the teen arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Booking photo of Denver Poe courtesy of the Lubbock County Detention Center

Lubbock Police said in a press release on Saturday morning that the victim and four other people with a vehicle were driving near 31st and Elgin when the victim accidentally shot himself.

17-year-old Denver Poe was arrested on unrelated warrants and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident, according to LPD.