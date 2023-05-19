LUBBOCK, Texas — Teenagers have no excuse to be bored this summer they can sign up for a free summer pass at Planet Fitness.

This is the third year Planet Fitness offered the program at more than 2,400 locations.

Club Manager Josh Amador said the mental health challenges teens face fitness positively impacts their lives.

“There is actually a study that was shown that 80 percent of kids right now are either texting or doing video games,” Amador said. “Pretty much TV and a lot of monitor time and phone time. So, this definitely gets them outside and, in a gym, to get that physical activity in.”

Now through August 31 teens between the ages of 14 and 19 can utilize this free offer.

“It’s been known to help with stress resiliency. It’s been known to help people with stress, with anxiety. So, getting in the gym is definitely a huge plus and a huge reason why teenagers should get in,” Amador said.

The top ten schools with the most students registered will receive a $10,000 grant that can be used towards their school.

Amador said students who may be beginners at fitness are not alone.

“We do have trainers that will be able to be utilized for the teenagers so if they ever have any questions or if they need any help. We have trainers that are able to offer their assistance,” Amador said.