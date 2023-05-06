LUBBOCK, Texas– A pair of Lubbock teens started a non-profit to properly educate their peers on accurate sex education as well as support sexual assault survivors.

Hayley Reyes and Miabella Rosa co-founded the non-profit “Denim Day LBK” in 2022 after the two realized the lack of adequate resources regarding sexual education in Lubbock. The girls partnered with Lubbock organizations to help widen their reach.

Reyes told EverythingLubbock.com one of organizations they have worked with was Voice of Hope.

Reyes said she and Rosa are students at Cooper High School and wanted to do something that would be seen as a show of support of victims of sexual assault and harassment.

The girls crafted a sexual assault awareness week at their school.

The non-profit planned at event for Saturday, May 6, called “Denim and Diamonds.” Reyes said the event would take place at the Innovation Hub located 3900 block of 4th Street.

The event was scheduled to take place from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.