LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Edge Theatre announced in a press release it was collaborating with esteemed leaders and organizations in the East Lubbock community for Black History Month.

The event will feature actor and public speaker Gerald C. Rivers, best known for his ability to memorize dozens of speeches by Martin Luther King Jr.

Rivers previously appeared at the Edge Theater for Juneteenth.

“The resounding positive response has led to the decision to bring him back for an

encore performance, aiming to expand the reach of this powerful cultural event,” the theater said.

The Edge Theater also said it aspires to host two free master classes. One class will be for Texas Tech theater students, while the other will be open to middle school and high school drama students.

