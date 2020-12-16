Lubbock to create new downtown park to act as “living room” for all

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council approved $173,800 for the design of a proposed Downtown Civic Park.

If approved, the park would be at 1301 Broadway – which is the former Lubbock Power and Light office location. (It’s also the former Dunlop’s location.)

1301 Broadway (Nexstar/Jason Davis)

“The Civic Park will serve as a multifunctional ‘living room’ for all of Lubbock, filling a great need for an iconic and vibrant hub of activity in the heart of downtown,” public records said.

The estimated cost of demolishing the LP&L building and a parking garage is $1 million according to public records.

The council on Tuesday night approved hiring TBG Partners of San Antonio for the design to be completed over the course of 24 weeks.

The design process will also include public meetings for input.

The property is 1.84 acres. The design must include a 2,000 – 3,000 square foot park pavilion building, city records said. The pavilion will include restrooms, café or warming kitchen but not indoor gathering space for the public.

“The structure should also support a wide variety of performances with A/V, lighting and event power,” public records said. “An estimated cost for this structure will be determined via the schematic design phase.”

The design should also describe trees, lighting, site furnishings and an “interactive water feature.” A general contractor will be hired at a later date.

“An estimated construction budget will be determined at the end of schematic design phase,” public records said. “Remediation and demolition of the existing LP&L Building and parking structure, as well as any other site remnants which are deemed hazardous or undesirable to the future park development will be undertaken by the City of Lubbock with input from the design team.”

The council approved 6 – 0.