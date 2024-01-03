LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Black Business Expo is a 2-day event with a networking mixer that will be taking place February 2, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mama Ann’s Soul Food Kitchen at 1519 34th Street. The expo will take place February 3, at the Mae Simmons Community Center from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This is an event that puts black creativity and the black community on display including networking events and sponsorship opportunities.

People will also have the opportunity to be able to buy, sell and connect with vendors that represent black businesses in the Lubbock community.

The objective of the Black Business Expo is to explore and expand on black business ideas while also uplifting and supporting local black businesses that we have right here in the 806.

