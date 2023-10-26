LUBBOCK, Texas — On October 28, Lubbock will honor first responders at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial at 1:30 p.m.

The event is to honor local fallen first responders from across the South Plains, according to a press release.

The event will feature remarks from Lubbock Police Department Chief Greg Rushin, Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Fogerson and UMC EMS Director Thomas Moore.

The press release said Prosperity Bank and the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation department will place flags along the memorial for the event. Flags will be placed on October 27 at 8:00 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the event and walk amongst the flags, according to the press release.