LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock announced plans to construct a a memorial for former city councilman T.J. Patterson in a social post on Thursday.

The East Plaza of Citizens Tower will named the “T.J. Patterson Memorial Plaza” to honor his “lifelong commitment an service to Lubbock,” according to documents from a previous city council meeting.

Patterson was the first African-American elected to the Lubbock City Council and is the father of city councilwoman Sheila Patterson-Harris.