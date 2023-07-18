LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Sports announced in a press release it will host the Continental Amateur Baseball Association 2023 All-American World Championships. This will be the third year Lubbock Sports hosts this event.

The tournament started on July 17 and will end July 22.

According to the release, the tournament will take place at the Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park and Hays Field at Lubbock Christian University.

The event will be open to the public and tickets can be purchased onsite. Tickets can be purchased $8 per day or $30 for a full week pass.

Lubbock Sports is part of Visit Lubbock which is Lubbock’s official convention and visitors bureau. For more information, visit cababaseball.org.