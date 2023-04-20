LUBBOCK, Texas – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is coming to Lubbock.

The 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event announced Thursday its partnership with Visit Lubbock and United Supermarkets Arenat to bring a TBT regional to Lubbock for the first time. Texas Tech’s alumni team, the Air Raiders, will serve as the host team for the eight-team Lubbock Regional taking place July 19-23.

“I think that says a lot about our program and our fan base and how passionate about the sport of basketball and the same with our community,” Air Raiders general manager Andrew Sorrells said. “For them to specifically target Lubbock as a city out of the entire state says a lot about the talent we’ve had over the years.”

Air Raiders competed in TBT for the first time in 2021 in the Wichita Regional. The team won their first TBT game before eventually falling to AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) in the second round of the Wichita Regional. Air Raiders is organized by former Texas Tech basketball players Clark Lammert and Sorrells.

Initial commitments for Air Raiders’ 2023 roster include Matt Mooney, Davide Moretti, and Tariq Owens.

“I’m incredibly excited for TBT to come to Lubbock and for Texas Tech to be represented,” said Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Grant McCasland said in a press release. “Having been around it last year, I saw the tremendous value TBT can bring in making alumni feel like they’re still a part of the family. I’m looking forward to welcoming our Red Raider greats back home and know they’ll feel the support from our fan base.”

Tickets for the Lubbock Regional will go on sale to members of TBT’s ticket wait list on May 1 and on sale to the general public beginning May 4. Fans interested in signing up for the waitlist can do so at thetournament.com/tbt/ticket-waitlist.

For more information on this year’s TBT or Air Raiders, visit TheTournament.com.

(TBT press release contributed to this report.)