Lubbock to Odessa: Two organizations on their way to help any way they can

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock organizations, Lubbock Fire & Rescue and the Red Cross, have both dispatched a team to Odessa to help first responders who helped respond to the mass shooting in Odessa.

According to the organizations, primarily these teams will provide mental health support because responding to such calls can be traumatic.

“We are West Texas, whether it’s Midland, Amarillo, or any town in between, these people are essentially our brothers and sisters,” said Steve Holland, division chief for LFR.

These teams are being dispatched less than a week after a mass shooting that left seven people dead and more than 20 injured.

More people in the organizations are on stand by, waiting to go should the city ask.

“Being two hours away, we all know someone who may be affected by this,” said Jerri Beth Dunlap, Disaster Program Manager for Red Cross. “We will go wherever we can, help whoever needs it, and act as secondary support to the people of Odessa.”