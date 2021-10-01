Lubbock to produce 1 million pounds of cheese per day, new facility in 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas– Governor Greg Abbott and other local leaders in the City of Lubbock made the announcement that a mozzarella cheese and nutrition manufacturing facility will begin construction in East Lubbock starting June 1, 2022.

“Deep down, we knew Lubbock was the right choice,” Leprino Foods Chief Executive Officer and President Mike Durkin said. “Lubbock was the clear choice.”

Durkin said economic impact is huge for the dairy facility. He estimated that the facility will add 600 jobs and generate $10.6 billion over the next 10 years.

The facility will have many jobs for $50,000 per year, Durkin said.

A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $4,200,000 was extended to Leprino Foods Company, according to the official announcement from Gov. Abbott’s office.

“I am proud to welcome Leprino Foods and their new manufacturing facility, and hundreds of new jobs and investment, to West Texas,” Abbott said.

Furthermore, he said this project and the entire Lubbock community are part of the incredible, Texas economic story.

“We are proud that Leprino foods is the world’s largest maker of mozzarella cheese and other dairy product,” Abbott said. “They are now making their products in Lubbock, Texas,” Abbott said.

According to a promotional video for the company, the facility will be 850,000 square feet. Additionally, one million pounds of cheese will be produced per day, with 200 milk trucks coming and going per day and will generate $33 million in annual payroll.