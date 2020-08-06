Lubbock to receive $258k in COVID-19 recovery grants for public housing

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) announced a second round of recovery grants for public housing in Lubbock and surrounding areas, according to a press release.

Under this second COVID-19 recovery grant, public housing in Lubbock, Floydada, Slaton, Levelland, Ralls and Plainview will receive a combined total of $258,014 to help public housing authorities recover from the economic fallout from COVID-19, the press release said.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

“As Texans continue to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to shield them from the economic fallout,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to encourage economic recovery in the Lubbock area amid this deadly pandemic.”

This is a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program fund assignment for CARES Act – Administrative Fees – Second Award. This funding action provides Administrative Fee budget authority to PHAs in accordance with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) (Public Law 116-136), enacted on March 27, 2020 to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), including the Mainstream Vouchers. At the time of this assignment, $472.2 million was available to fund CARES Act Administrative fee awards.

City/County Grantee Name Amount LUBBOCK Housing Authority of Lubbock $ 132,020 FLOYDADA Housing Authority of Floydada $ 12,333 SLATON Housing Authority of Slaton $ 9,390 LEVELLAND South Plains Regional Housing Authority $ 55,727 RALLS Housing Authority of Ralls $ 5,235 PLAINVIEW Hale County Housing Authority $ 43,309 TOTAL $ 258,014

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.