LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock agreed to sell water to the City of Wolfforth in a city council meeting on Tuesday evening.

According to public records, the billing rate for the water is set “at an amount equal to 1.5 times the current wholesale rate, as such may be changed from time to time.”

“The maximum first year revenue to Lubbock under the contract is approximately $1.3 million,” public records said.

The term of the contract is for 25 years, starting on June 1, 2023, according to the meeting agenda.

As for the amount of water, volumes are capped and in two steps. For the first three years, volumes would be capped at a maximum of 500,000 gallons per day. According to public records, that limit would go up to a maximum of 750,000 gallons per day “if certain Wolfforth infrastructure is completed” by June 1, 2026.

The item passed with a vote of 7 to 0.