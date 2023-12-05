LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday afternoon voted on a resolution and order for a special city election on May 4, 2024, for voters to decide whether or not to decriminalize low-level, personal use marijuana in the Hub City.
The council approved of the vote with no discussion.
Previous coverage:
- Marijuana decriminalization in Lubbock gains steam, group says
- Lubbock Compact says it needs ‘all hands on deck’ as petition deadline approaches
- Freedom Act Lubbock surpasses signatures to decriminalize marijuana
- Freedom Act Lubbock petition receives over 10K signatures
- Freedom Act Lubbock initiative heads to City Council
- Effort to decriminalize marijuana in Lubbock heads to Nov. 14 hearing
- Lubbock marijuana ordinance will go to voters, city council decided
Lubbock Compact started organizing the efforts in February, and the petition kicked off in August. The petition process sent the ordinance to voters after the city council voted against adopting Freedom Act Lubbock in November.