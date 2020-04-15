Lubbock to wear blue on Fridays, promote child abuse prevention

Devin McCain, the Lubbock Area United Way Community Impact Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the initiative.

Amid new concerns about child abuse, the Go Blue Lubbock campaign, held every April as a part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, stresses the importance of protecting children and preventing child abuse on the South Plains.

With added pressures brought on by health concerns, job insecurity, financial strain, and other effects of the crisis, children are at greater risk as parents and caregivers struggle to cope. In addition, with schools closed, educators have less access to children and are less likely to notice signs of abuse. Educators are one of the largest groups of reporters of child abuse and neglect.

In 2019, there were 3,095 confirmed cases of child abuse in the Lubbock Region. 15 children lost their lives in abuse or neglect related fatalities in this area. The Lubbock area continues to have one of the highest rates of confirmed abuse or neglect in the state with an average of three confirmed cases in Lubbock County every day.

The South Plains Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention (SPCCAP) Chair Carla Olson said, “Preventing child abuse matters, even more, today than it did prior to the COVID-19 outbreak because families and parents are experiencing more stress, more anxiety, and more instability. These factors make it more difficult to parent in the way we all want to. It’s hard to be a parent or caregiver in the best of times. In our new reality, it is much harder.”

The public is invited to participate in the campaign by wearing blue on Go Blue Fridays throughout the month of April and sharing and tagging with the hashtag #GoBlueLubbock. More information is available on United Way’s website at liveunitedlubbock.org/gobluelubbock.

Go Blue Lubbock is a partnership between the South Plains Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention, Lubbock Area United Way, and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

ABOUT THE SOUTH PLAINS COALITION FOR CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION

SPCCAP is a coalition of entities and agencies that serve children and families and advocate for children’s issues. Through collaboration, education, and advocacy SPCCAP aims to prevent the abuse and neglect of South Plains area children. For more information on the South Plains Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention, please contact Carla Olson, Chairman at carla.olson@parentingcottage.org.

ABOUT LUBBOCK AREA UNITED WAY

Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner Agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. More about Lubbock Area United can be learned at www.lubbockareaunitedway.org.

ABOUT THE LUBBOCK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is a pro-business, pro-growth and pro-jobs facilitator preserving the competitive enterprise system of Lubbock’s business environment. More about the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce can be learned at www.lubbockchamber.com.

(Press release provided by the South Plains Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention, Lubbock Area United Way, and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.)