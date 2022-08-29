(Photo provided in a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety)

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — A Texas fugitive from Lubbock was previously captured and then given Monday to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for a 15-year sentence, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office.

The sentence was for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and for possessing a firearm as a felon, HCSO said.

Tanner Lermon, 21, was arrested in Hudspeth County.

Lermon still has an active warrant for manslaughter related to an April 2020 crash in Lubbock that killed 29-year-old Haley Erin Steele.

Lubbock County Assistant District Attorney Tom Brummett said he was in contact with people at the TDCJ unit Lermon was transferred to. Officials in Lubbock expressed an interest in continuing to pursue the local case.

In July, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Lermon had been added to the Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. As of Monday, he was no longer on the list.