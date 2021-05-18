Lubbock tornado sirens face construction delays

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s new tornado sirens are facing some delays in being installed.

While Lubbock hasn’t recently had tornado sirens in the city, the city council voted back in February to install 45 tornado sirens on utility poles in the area.

It was estimated the project would take 120 days to complete, but manufacturing and shipping delays of the sirens have pushed the project back.

“We haven’t gotten an update on when the parts will get here, and also, they are manufactured as the orders come in,” said Spokesperson for the City of Lubbock, Lacey Nobels. “So we are just waiting, and there are other things that we can be doing like working on like right of way access permits and where we are going to place all the sirens once we get them there and constructed.”

The city had a budget of $1.1 million for the project, but it will only end up costing the city around $700,000.

The city is now hoping to have the project completed by the end of the year.