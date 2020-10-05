Lubbock tourism on the rise, despite ongoing pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The tourism industry was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. However, officials with Lubbock’s Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) explained Wednesday that Lubbock is recovering more quickly than some other major cities.

“We’re just now starting to see a lot of that travel coming back. We’re seeing more people coming through the airports,” said CEO of LEDA John Osbourne. “We’re seeing more people spending the night at our hotels, we’re seeing people drive in and then drive out and go back home. But at least they’re coming in from long distances away to continue shopping.”

He explained that with Texas Tech back in session, there are an additional 40,000 students in the city. This has helped contribute to the extra business and tourism in the city. For one local bed and breakfast, the extra traffic has helped them stay afloat in the past month.

“August was back up to where we were last year,” said David Fleming, Woodrow House owner. “I think most of that is because Tech changed how they move people in, instead of having one furious weekend, they spread out the dorm move ins where some people were coming in all four weekends of August.”

The Woodrow House has been in Lubbock for the past 25 years. When Tech didn’t return for classes after spring break in March, they started to get concerned.

“Once Tech announced they weren’t coming back and, and all the other businesses and things followed suit. We were pretty devastated,” said David Fleming. “From then through about May, wondering if our business was going to survive.”

The Woodrow House isn’t the only business benefitting from that traffic. While many other businesses have experienced mass-layoffs or have had to shutdown, LEDA officials said Lubbock’s travel and tourism rates are only down about one third from where they were a year ago.

“Lubbock has survived the pandemic much better than other cities, it doesn’t mean that it hasn’t been pretty hurtful,” said Osbourne. “But I can say that our occupancy rates at our hotels are much better than they are in some of the bigger cities, we’re seeing that our restaurants have adapted very, very well, generally. And while they may still be struggling, and things are improving for them, more so than in other areas of the state. “

All the extra business also allows the local economy to thrive, explained Osbourne.

“When you have travel and tourists coming here and spending money, that’s a good thing, because they’re helping support our local businesses,” said Osbourne. “They’re helping to generate tax revenues that we as citizens don’t have to generate.”

Fleming explained that it is important to support local businesses right now, and the increased tourism has gone a long way for businesses like Woodrow House.

“Whether it’s with the bed and breakfast, which is locally owned, or the restaurants that are locally owned, or any business that’s locally owned, you know, that’s more than likely the livelihood of that particular family. And so I just stress to folks to buy local first,” said Fleming.