LUBBOCK, Texas — HobbyTown, a Lubbock toy and hobby store was chosen to be among the few stops for the Gundam Base Mobile USA tour, said a press release. The Gundam Base Mobile USA Tour will be at HobbyTown on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event will have digital green screen photos, hands-on Gundam Base Model Kit workshops and commemorative items sold exclusively on-site during the tour stops.

Other attractions include a lounge, PS5 gaming stations and free model kits or attendees while supplies last.

The Gundam Base Mobile USA Tour has only been to San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Arizona, with three stops scheduled after the event, the press release said.

