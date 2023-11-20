LUBBOCK, Texas – A trauma-informed coach, Jasmine McGaha will facilitate a conversation at the East Lubbock Art House on Tuesday called “to love a black man.” The event will start at 6:00 p.m. and will include a candid conversation about love, trauma and healing for black men.

The round-table style conversation will feature a panel of about a dozen black men who McGaha will ask structured questions to. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions and have a conversation at the event.

McGaha hopes to “work with black men and women to help them live healthier and more intentional lifestyles,” she said.

The event is for “anyone who is wanting to know how to approach the topic of dating black men,” McGaha said.

The conversation will leave attendees with a better understanding of how different experiences change the way men view love and relationships.

McGaha said this conversation has not had such an open platform in the East Lubbock area before.

She said “the topic is kind of taboo because we don’t have access to the resources we need.”

What is usually a private conversation, will become a public and open conversation to help society understand how black men view love.

McGaha’s ultimate goal for the conversation is to help the panel of men feel supported and safe. She hopes audience members will leave with more understanding, compassion and approach the topic of dating black men with more grace.

Tickets for the event will be available here. Access to the live stream can be found here.

McGaha is hoping to make the conversation as expansive as possible and looking to facilitate this conversation in other cities such as Dallas. If you know of any resources that would be helpful in expanding the conversation, you can reach out to McGaha here.