Lubbock triathlon founder Mike Greer dead at 82

[Mike Greer, right, pictured with William Pruett, a participant in the first Buffalo Springs Lake Triathlon. Greer, [File photo provided by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal]

LUBBOCK, Texas– Mike Greer, founder of a Lubbock triathlon that attracted participants from across the country and internationally, died Wednesday, according to City of Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope.

Greer founded the Buffalo Springs Lake Triathlon in 1990, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. He eventually caught the attention of top professionals, who viewed the lake as a good course for the annual Ironman World Championships in Hawaii.

After news broke of Greer passing, Pope paid his respects about Greer and what he meant to the community.

According to the A-J, Greer died early Wednesday at age 82.

On June 27, Greer was involved in a motorcycle crash in East Lubbock, according to the A-J, while he was on his way to the IRONMAN 70.3 event at Buffalo Springs Lake.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department for any details on Greer’s crash and had not heard back from them at the time this article was published.