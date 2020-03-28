Lubbock truck drivers see spike in need for goods

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cash Eagan the general manager of Llano industries, said that since March 13 his company has seen a spike in the demand for food and other items they deliver to United Family grocery stores.

“We’re here to support the community. We’re here to put food on their table so that’s one less stress they have in their lives,” he said. “And it’s important all the time, but it’s become very important during this time of the challenges that COVID-19 has kind of brought about in the market. “

Eagan said their truck drivers have been working numerous hours to get families items they need.

“They’re first responders. There are people that need food, there are people that need toilet paper, baby formula, baby wipes,” he said. “I mean, you name it. I mean, I could go on and on, and these folks are making sure that it happens.”

Gary Hansen has been a truck driver with Llano Industries for more than two decades. He said people should not worry because there is no shortage of food or other essential supplies.

“Just do your normal your normal shopping and everything,” he said. “We’re not in no crisis with a lot of trucks coming in for deliveries to replenish the warehouse and everything. And people are just buying and buying and buying.”