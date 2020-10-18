Lubbock Trump supporters gather before second “Trump train” event

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Trump supporters gathered at Cook’s Garage Sunday ahead of the second “Trump Train” event of the fall.

The first “Trump Train” happened on September 27, and featured more than 5,000 vehicles driving around Loop 289, according to Cook’s Garage.

Rep. Jodey Arrington was scheduled to give a speech at the event at Cook’s Garage.

At 5:00 p.m., attendees are expected to leave Cook’s Garage and make their way to the loop.

