Lubbock TV stations, including Fox affiliate, sold to SagamoreHill and Gray

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com has learned that Ramar will sell Lubbock TV station KJTV (Fox 34) to SagamoreHill Broadcasting. Fox 34 is the Fox affiliate for Lubbock and the South Plains.

The deal is subject to Federal Communications Commission approval, and EverythingLubbock learned the final closing is expected by the end of the year.

Ramar will sell KLCW, KMYL and KXTQ to Gray Television which owns stations nationwide, including KCBD in Lubbock. SagamoreHill Broadcasting hired Gray to provide news and other services for KJTV. Operations will come from 5600 Avenue A (KCBD’s location), not the current KJTV location at 98th and University.