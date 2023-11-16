LUBBOCK, Texas – Police were called to a parking lot in the 5800 block of 19th Street on Tuesday for a civil disturbance after an Uber driver said two passengers threatened to kill him, said a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

When officers arrived, the driver told them about the incident with the two passengers and stated they were intoxicated and drinking in his car, said the report.

The driver said one passenger threatened to kill him during the ride so he pulled into the side of a business in the 1900 block of West Loop 289 and told the passengers to get out of the vehicle, said the report. The passenger who threatened the driver then reached his arms to the front seat and put the driver in a chokehold from the backseat, according to the report.

The report said the driver managed to get out of the chokehold and exit the vehicle. As he was exiting the vehicle, a passenger threw a beer can at the driver.

Both passengers eventually exited the truck and attempted to open the driver’s door, said the police report. The driver quickly re-entered the driver’s seat, locked himself in the car and drove to a nearby parking lot away from the passengers to call the police.

The report said there were multiple cans in the backseat of the driver’s vehicle. One can was empty and the rest were left unopened.

The passenger who didn’t threaten the driver was asked to identify himself multiple times by officers before he finally did.

The police report said both passengers appeared intoxicated due to their speech, actions and looks in their eyes.

The two passengers were both taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with Public Intoxication and Instanter Citation.

The report said the passenger who did not threaten the driver was uncooperative throughout the booking process while the other passenger began to sober up and was cooperative.