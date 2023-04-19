LUBBOCK, Texas — An approximately nine and a half hour escort of unclaimed veterans to San Antonio, will begin in Amarillo and go through Slaton for a flag ceremony on Thursday, according to a press release from the Slaton Police Department.

According to Lubbock Veteran Connection, Lubbock has six unclaimed vets that have no family known of.

A ‘Dignified Transfer of Veterans Cremains’ ceremony will first occur in Lubbock at 10:00 a.m. at 501 E CR 7300, before the veterans are sent to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, announced Lubbock Veteran Connection.

Before the leg of the procession in Slaton, Amarillo volunteers will bring 3 unclaimed veterans and meet with Lubbock volunteers who will add 8 volunteers.

The unclaimed Lubbock veterans, their ages of death and branches served in are as follows:

George Anderson, 72, Army

Chris Bensing, 60, Army

Donnie Bentley, 78, Air Force

Linda Braxton Larson, 63, Navy

Richard Bryant, 75, Army

Billy Wayne Campbell, 71, Army

Lela Levosh, 72, Marine Corp

George DeCisneros, 57, Army

Slaton PD said that the procession will occur roughly from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. It will begin at the Division Exit, continuing onto US-84 Access Road, south of Slaton, and then eastbound towards the US-84 on ramp, just past FM 400.

Slaton ISD students will cover a big portion of the area, holding over 100 large USA flags and standing at attention. Other community members were welcomed to join; all were told to be in place by 10:30.

State, County and Local law enforcement as well as Patriot Guard Riders across Texas will lead the escort. Missing in America Project volunteers coordinated the event, according to Slaton PD.