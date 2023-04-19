LUBBOCK, Texas — An approximately nine and a half hour escort of unclaimed veterans to San Antonio, will begin in Amarillo and go through Slaton for a flag ceremony on Thursday, according to a press release from the Slaton Police Department.
According to Lubbock Veteran Connection, Lubbock has six unclaimed vets that have no family known of.
A ‘Dignified Transfer of Veterans Cremains’ ceremony will first occur in Lubbock at 10:00 a.m. at 501 E CR 7300, before the veterans are sent to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, announced Lubbock Veteran Connection.
Before the leg of the procession in Slaton, Amarillo volunteers will bring 3 unclaimed veterans and meet with Lubbock volunteers who will add 8 volunteers.
The unclaimed Lubbock veterans, their ages of death and branches served in are as follows:
- George Anderson, 72, Army
- Chris Bensing, 60, Army
- Donnie Bentley, 78, Air Force
- Linda Braxton Larson, 63, Navy
- Richard Bryant, 75, Army
- Billy Wayne Campbell, 71, Army
- Lela Levosh, 72, Marine Corp
- George DeCisneros, 57, Army
Slaton PD said that the procession will occur roughly from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. It will begin at the Division Exit, continuing onto US-84 Access Road, south of Slaton, and then eastbound towards the US-84 on ramp, just past FM 400.
Slaton ISD students will cover a big portion of the area, holding over 100 large USA flags and standing at attention. Other community members were welcomed to join; all were told to be in place by 10:30.
State, County and Local law enforcement as well as Patriot Guard Riders across Texas will lead the escort. Missing in America Project volunteers coordinated the event, according to Slaton PD.