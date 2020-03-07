Lubbock Uncorked to be held on Saturday, April 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commence:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host its Lubbock Uncorked wine festival presented by Market Street on Sat., April 18 from 1–7 p.m. at the American Windmill Museum.

Those who attend Lubbock Uncorked will get to taste wine made from grapes grown on the high plains, along with tastings offered by wineries from all over the state. A variety of food trucks and restaurants will be onsite, and a great lineup of local entertainment will also highlight the festival. Attendees can purchase bottles of their favorite wines while at the event. There will be a Vino Valet available for drop off and pick up allowing attendees to “park” their bottles while ensuring hassle-free tastings.

Also, for additional fees attendees have the opportunity to purchase a parking pass for close accessible parking, tickets for the VIP tent (limited to 200), as well as the chance to enhance their Uncorked experience at one of the two wine classes offered throughout the event.

The first class, Great Grapes of Texas, will be from 1:30 – 3 p.m. Grape growing in Texas has come a long way and while the traditional varietals fare well, there are some grape surprises in the mix. Join a panel of Texas grape-growers and wine-makers and taste the wines that are proving Texas is a classic wine-growing region.

The second class is a wine and food pairing event, Amuse Bouche Texas Style, and will be from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy an expertly crafted food and wine experience, created by United Supermarkets Chef Chris Wilson and Texas Wine Ambassador Jason Hisaw. Taste Texas Wines and learn how they compare to wine from around the world. Each wine comparison will be paired with the perfect food to highlight the wine’s unique flavors.

Advanced tickets for Lubbock Uncorked are $30 and will be available through April 17 at the Lubbock Chamber office and online at www.LubbockUncorked.com, along with the opportunity to purchase additional experiences throughout the event.

Also, from March 18 – April 17 entry tickets may be purchased at all Lubbock United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos locations. Please note that your purchase receipt will serve as tickets for admission.

Lubbock Uncorked entry tickets will be $40 at the door on the day of the event.

More information is available on www.LubbockUncorked.com or by contacting the Lubbock Chamber at (806) 761-7000.

(News release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)