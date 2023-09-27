LUBBOCK, Texas — Beginning on September 27 through October 1, Coca-Cola airstream will be rolling through United Supermarkets and Market Street store parking lots across Lubbock with free samples and prizes in honor of football season, according to a press release.

A press release said the Coca-Cola airstream will serve free Coca-Cola Zero Sugar samples to guests as they come into the store. The truck will also have some Texas Tech and Coca-Cola themed prizes like snack helmets, washer toss games and more.

Below is the schedule for the airstream at United Supermarkets and Market Street locations:

· Wednesday, Sept. 27 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Market Street (3405 50th St.)

· Thursday, Sept. 28 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. – United Supermarkets (8010 Frankford Ave)

· Friday, Sept. 29 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Market Street (4205 98th St.)

· Saturday, Sept. 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Market Street (4425 19th St.)

· Sunday, Oct. 1 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. – United Supermarkets (6313 4th St.)