LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Area United Way announced at Tuesday’s Celebration Luncheon that its annual campaign raised $5,806,929 in 2023, surpassing its goal.

“We are here to celebrate the hard work of everyone who was a part of this campaign and to celebrate the impact your generosity will have on more than 120,000 people in our community in 2024,” United Way Campaign Chair John Zwiacher said at the luncheon.

According to a press release, donations will be invested back into the South Plains in 2024, supporting the work of United Way’s 23 Partner Agencies.

If you wish to make a gift to support United Way and its Community Partners, click here.