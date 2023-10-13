LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Area United Way announced at its Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon that the community has contributed $3,411,888 to its Annual Campaign.

Campaign Chair John Zwiacher said these gifts put United Way 58.8% to the 2023 goal of $5.8 million.

Zwiacher told the crowd, “Being Better Together is about using our collective strengths to tackle complex problems. If we pledge to offer our strengths, as Community Partners, volunteers, and West Texans, we can achieve our goal and keep this community Better Together.”

A representative of United Supermarkets presented a check for $120,700 from the 31st annual Jacky Pierce Charity Golf Classic. Zwiacher also announced that the United Way Live United Golf Tournament raised $109,032.

The Campaign Celebration will be held at 11:30 a.m. on November 28 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. There is no cost to attend, but reservations are required.

If you would like to attend the Campaign Celebration, you can RSVP by clicking here.