Lubbock unveils public campaign against child sex slavery

LUBBOCK, Texas – New billboards across the Hub City are spreading awareness of what advocates say is modern day slavery – child sex trafficking.

“The expression hell on Earch is a reality for what they’ve gone through,” said Hillary Cobb, Executive Director of One Voice Home. “On average they are sold around 15 times every single day, and it just just horrific.”

According to the State of Texas, nearly 80,000 children have been sold into sex slavery, raking in more than $600 million for traffickers every year. Lubbock is no exception to this, and plays a central role in trafficking across the state.

“We are the ‘Hub City’ for everything, and that continues trafficking,” Cobb said. “We are seeing a lot of what we call ‘familial trafficking,’ where a mom will sell one of her children to afford the other ones.”

The “Can You See Me?” sign, erected on Frankford Avenue, points out different examples of this type of slavery. If you or someone you know is affected by this, you should call police.