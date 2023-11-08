LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock provided the public with some tips to prevent pipe damage before winter weather hits the Hub City.

City Ordinance 22.08.039 prohibits irrigating when temperatures are below 35 degrees Fahrenheit. The city said that frozen runoff causes icy sidewalks and roads, which can pose a safety hazard to the public.

The city encouraged the public to use insulation tape or pipe wraps in attics, garages, crawl spaces and basements to protect pipes from freezing and bursting. It was also recommended to open cabinets under the sink and point a portable heater into the cabinet to circulate warm air.

As for winterizing the outside of your home, the city recommends homeowners do the following: