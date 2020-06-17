Lubbock Utilities to resume disconnections July 1

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Utilities announced Wednesday that water and power disconnections for unpaid bills will resume July 1 after normal business operations resume.

Disconnections were temporarily suspended starting March 16, following an emergency declaration by the city on COVID-19.

According to a release, on June 12, the Public Utility Commission of Texas instructed utilities statewide to resume normal business operations, including disconnections.

Lubbock Utilities will offer a repayment plan for people behind on bills, according to a release. The “Pay in 6 Plan” will be a six month program and will take the customer’s full balance as of July and divide the total into six payments to be billed over six months.

Residents who sign up for the plan will not be disconnected, according to the release.

Read the full release by Lubbock Power & Light below.

Following guidance from the June 12, 2020, meeting of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), City of Lubbock Utilities will resume normal business operations starting July 1. The decision was finalized during the most recent meeting of the Electric Utility Board and Lubbock City Council.

In resuming normal operations, customers with an overdue account balance may be subject to disconnect if they haven’t paid their bill or made a payment arrangement by their July statement due date. City of Lubbock Utilities encourages all customers with an overdue balance to contact Customer Service as soon as possible to set up a payment plan or to learn more about other payment assistance options.

To assist customers facing financial hardship, City of Lubbock Utilities has a new one-time Pay in 6 Plan – a six-month agreement to help customers make payments towards their overdue balance over time. With the Pay in 6 Plan, the customer’s July statement and overdue balance will be divided into six equal installments, which will be added to their monthly statements.

Additionally, through the CARES Act, the City will use the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to support all Lubbock residents financially impacted by COVID-19. Customers needing utility payment assistance can fill out an application online or contact Community Development at 806-775-2296 for more information.

City of Lubbock Utilities manages customer service and billing for City of Lubbock water, waste water, stormwater and solid waste utilities and Lubbock Power & Light electric service. City of Lubbock Utilities announced on March 16 it would temporarily suspend disconnections for nonpayment on to help customers affected by the pandemic, 10 days ahead of the PUCT’s statewide moratorium on electric and water disconnects.

Customers can contact City of Lubbock Utilities Customer Service by emailing CustomerFirst@CityofLubbockUtilities.com or calling 806-775-2509. More information about the Coronavirus Relief Fund is available at mylubbock.us/communitydevelopment.

In addition to the Pay in 6 Plan and CARES Act funding, customers can find information about payment extensions and other local payment assistance organizations at cityoflubbockutilities.com/covid19-assistance.