LUBBOCK, Texas — It was a busy day at the Lubbock Veterans Affairs Clinic friday morning to add qualified candidates to it’s team.

Expanding Veterans Care was the goal with over one hundred candidates in line awaiting their chance for a possible opportunity.

The VA Clinic has been planning the fair for three months with several positions available including registered nurses, cardiologist and even doctors.

Human Resource Officer Rodney Julian says becoming a qualified candidate is not easy.

“It’s a bigger resume requirement. You can go to Amazon, Sears, Walmart have a little skinny half a page resume you can get qualified. Federal Government it won’t work like that,” Julian said. “We call them chubby resumes because they have to be substantive, it has to match the exact government requirements for that task.”

Applicants waited in line before getting to the desk to fill out a form with information and resume, then going into a room with HR workers and if they meet government requirements, they head to a hiring manager.

“If they meet the standards, they get a job. I have four getting ready to be hired as we speak right now,” Julian said.

Chief Nurse Dr. Walton Keel says there are 70 staff members within his department, and they are looking to add six more.

“We want to be picky, and we want to provide excellent customer service,” Keel said. “We want to really take care of our veterans. We want them to have a really good relationship with their teams, so their primary care teams, specialty teams. We want them to have a good relationship with that team because the nurses are the people who are going to be interacting with them on the front.”

Amarillo Health Care System Assistant Director Michael Lucas says these applicants are needed to fill these roles.

“It’s very heartening to see that so many people are interested in serving the veterans that are out there,” Lucas said. “That’s what I tell people on a daily basis the employees who are here. If you are not here for the veterans, you should consider perhaps alternate places of employment.”

The Lubbock Clinic celebrated two years in their new facility and are making plans to expand with four operating rooms which will have day surgery capabilities.