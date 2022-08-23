The following is a press release from the Amarillo VA Health Care System:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock VA Clinic is hosting a Fourth Mission blood drive Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Museum area of the clinic. Community members can participate by reserving a spot by calling 1-877-258-4825. No walk-in appointments will be accepted, so please call ahead to schedule a reservation. All blood donated supports the local blood supply via the Vitalant Blood Donation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is suffering from a shortage of blood donors. This has caused an ongoing shortage of blood and blood products. The Lubbock VA Clinic and Vitalant are teaming up for a Fourth Mission blood drive to help fight the shortage of life-saving blood caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By activating VA’s nationwide network of hospitals and clinics, VA is fulfilling its “Fourth Mission” to back up our nation’s health care systems in times of disaster. This effort demonstrates VA’s commitment to serve Veterans and our communities during this time of national crisis.

For anyone who is healthy, the VA encourages donors to make an appointment to donate. Blood donation is a safe, life-saving activity during this time of national crisis. Donors cannot transmit coronavirus by giving or receiving blood.

The Amarillo VA Health Care System regularly schedules blood drives to aid the community blood bank levels in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains region.

For questions, call (806) 355-9703 or follow VA updates on Facebook @VAAmarillo or Twitter @VA_Amarillo.

