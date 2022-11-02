LUBBOCK, Texas — The Amarillo VA Health Care System is excited to host the first-ever

drive-thru “Welcome Home” celebration on Nov. 5 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic, the VA said in a press release.

The free, first come, first serve, event will be open to all Veterans and their families and will focus on honoring them while paying tribute to their service.

The press release said veterans would receive a free snack bag courtesy of United Supermarkets, a VA goodie/resource bag and an opportunity to enter a door prize giveaway which includes a big screen TV, electronics, gift cards and more.

“Many of the Veterans we serve today, did not receive the ‘welcome home’ they deserved,” said

Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System Director. “Holding our “Welcome

Home” events is a small token of our appreciation and an opportunity for us to ‘welcome home’

ALL Veterans, regardless of the era they served in, and thank them for their service.”