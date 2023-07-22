LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock VA Clinic was set to host a job fair on Friday, August 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 3510 4th Street.

The Lubbock VA Clinic said in a press release to bring a hard copy of a resume and cover letter. Job offers will be given at the fair.

Lubbock VA Clinic said that all federal employees receive 12 weeks of paid parental leave and eligibility to apply for student loan repayment programs.

Positions available include:

Registered Nurses

Nurse Practitioners

Licensed Vocational Nurses

Medical Support Assistants

PACT Primary Care Physician

PACT Primary Care Supervisory Physician

Cardiologist (Non-Invasive)

Nephrologist

Pulmonologist

Housekeeping Aids

The Lubbock VA Clinic said in the press release that if you cannot attend, please visit usajobs.gov to apply.