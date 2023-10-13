LUBBOCK, Texas –The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host a face-to-face Drive-Thru Flu Fair in Lubbock on October 19.

The Veterans Drive-Thru Fair will be at the Lubbock VA Clinic parking lot from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., according to a press release.

The Lubbock Veterans Town Hall will begin with a Resource Fair from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and the Town Hall will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech University Cultural Center at 601 Indiana Avenue.

The release stated that “Veterans, whether they are enrolled in VA health care or not, are welcome to attend the Veteran Town Hall and Resource Fair.”

The events are for Lubbock Veterans to receive their flu vaccine, receive resources and information and more, said the release.

For more information click here.